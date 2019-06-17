Yes, sex work is real work! https://t.co/v9T3b7eBj6 — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) June 16, 2019

Already known for articles advising youth how to hide an abortion from their parents and how to engage in anal sex, Teen Vogue magazine has published an op-ed advocating prostitution to its young readers.

The author of the article, Tlaleng Mofokeng, founder of a group called Nalane for Reproductive Justice, calls for prostitution to be decriminalized and for children to “fund public campaigns to decrease stigma,” the Gateway Pundit reported.

“The clients who seek sex workers vary, and they’re not just men. The idea of purchasing intimacy and paying for the services can be affirming for many people who need human connection, friendship, and emotional support,” Mofokeng writes. “Some people may have fantasies and kink preferences that they are able to fulfill with the services of a sex worker.”

A promotion of the article by Teen Vogue’s Twitter account said: “Yes, sex work is real work!”

The Gateway Pundit noted the author is aware the magazine targets a young audience, asking, “So, what exactly is sex work?”

“Not all sex workers engage in penetrative sex, though, undeniably, that is a big part of sex work. Sex-worker services between consenting adults may include companionship, intimacy, nonsexual role playing, dancing, escorting, and stripping, writes Mofokeng. “These roles are often pre-determined, and all parties should be comfortable with them. Many workers take on multiple roles with their clients, and some may get more physical while other interactions that may have started off as sexual could evolve into emotional and psychological bonding.”

Last year, a Teen Vogue article glorifying abortion called for colleges to offer the procedure on campuses. Among the teens speaking out about their abortions was one who wanted “the world to know how much relief and joy her ability to get an abortion has brought her.”

Teen Vogue defended its “A Guide to Anal Sex” by calling concerned parents “homophobic,” the Gateway Pundit said.

“The backlash to this article is rooted in homophobia,” wrote Phillip Picardi, the magazine’s digital editorial director. “It’s also laced in arcane delusion about what it means to be a young person today.”