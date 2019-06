(ZEROHEDGE) – What do you do when two tankers explode in the Straits of Hormuz? You buy stocks, sell the VIX, and dump the dollar, silly!

Early weakness was erased ahead of the lunch break in China but the buying spree ended in the afternoon session. European markets bounced early but drifted lower for the rest of the day. U.S. Equity futures shot higher on news that two tankers had exploded in the Straits of Hormuz.