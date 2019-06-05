Trump cancels fetal-research funding

After a nine-month review of all research involving fetal tissue harvested from elective abortions, the Trump administration has canceled a contract that provides government funding to the University of California, San Francisco.

The Daily Caller reported the Trump administration warned USCF last September that its $2 million annual contract with the National Institute of Health would be curtailed to 90 days and possibly canceled altogether.

An official explained the move is part of “a consistent charge to take a pro-life perspective on all policies.”

Senior administration officials told the Daily Caller the contract will be officially terminated Wednesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services, the news site said, also will install ethics boards overseeing all extramural research involving fetal tissue.

Fetal tissue is the focus of research for cures or treatments for diseases such as HIV and pediatric cancer. But an official argued to the Daily Caller that scientists have been claiming for 26 years that fetal tissue research would lead to significant medical breakthroughs.

Yet, “there have been exactly zero miracle cures.”

Governing funding of fetal-tissue research was banned in 1988. But during the Clinton administration, Congress lifted the ban and voted for government funding.

A senior official said the Trump administration is considering revisiting such a ban.

“You can’t rule anything out,” the official said. “It’s in the suite of options.”

The decision to cancel the UCSF contract was made at the president’s direction, a senior official told the Daily Caller, noting it was a source of tension with top HHS officials.

“This was a decision by the president to affirm that this is a strongly pro-life administration, coming after months of frustration that the gruesome practice hadn’t been ended already by the agency,” the official said.

HHS is considering research alternatives such as stem cells from cord blood and fetal tissue procured after accidents.