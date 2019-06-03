Trump prays for Virginia Beach victims

(Washington Examiner) President Trump made an unscheduled visit to an evangelical megachurch in Vienna, Va., to pray for the victims of Friday’s mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Va., where 12 people and the gunman were killed.

Trump stopped by McLean Bible Church Sunday, where he stood on the stage, head bowed, and with his hair lacking its customary careful styling. Lead pastor David Platt, holding a Bible in his right hand, placed his left hand on the president’s back and began to pray.

“We stand right now on behalf of our president and we pray for your grace and your mercy and your wisdom upon him,” Platt said. He also prayed to give Trump’s family strength and wisdom and prayed for leaders at the national and state levels.