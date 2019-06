(Washington Examiner) President Trump announced his arrival in the U.K. by pouring scorn on the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan calling him a “stone cold loser” on Twitter as Air Force One made its final approach.

He was responding to a newspaper column written by Khan a day earlier in which he likened the president to “fascists of the 20th century.”

It is exactly the sort of spat officials on both sides were hoping to avoid during a three-day state visit they said would focus on honoring the enduring alliance and shared sacrifice of the two nations during D-Day.