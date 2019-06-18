Trump says ICE to start removing illegals

(Washington Examiner) President Trump said Monday on Twitter that Immigration and Customs Enforcement will begin deporting “millions” of illegal migrants next week.

“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people…” the president tweeted.

“…long before they get to our Southern Border. Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement. The only ones who won’t do anything are the Democrats in Congress. They must vote to get rid of the loopholes, and fix asylum! If so, Border Crisis will end quickly!” he added.