Trump threatens to expand tariffs on China

(RT.COM) – US President Donald Trump has warned Beijing that he may hit Chinese goods with another $300 billion in tariffs if necessary, but added that he still hopes for a deal. The levies would target China’s remaining exports to the US.

“Our talks with China, a lot of interesting things are happening. We’ll see what happens. … I could go up another at least $300 billion and I’ll do that at the right time,” Trump told reporters on Thursday, as cited by Reuters. The president did not elaborate on what goods could be targeted by the hikes.

However, Trump says he thinks that China and another country embroiled in a trade row with Washington, Mexico, wants to make a deal. Earlier, Trump threatened to impose a five-percent duty on all Mexican goods starting next week.

“I think China wants to make a deal and I think Mexico wants to make a deal badly,” he said before boarding Air Force One on his way to France for D-Day commemorations.