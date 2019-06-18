Trump to deport 'millions' of illegals starting next week

President Trump, faced with a stonewalling Democrat-majority House whose members have blocked a long list of his efforts to address illegal immigration, now has revealed plans for what essentially would be an end-run around Congress: a strategy that removes from the U.S. those who already have been issued final deportation orders and under U.S. law, must leave.

The president said on social media, “Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in,” he said.

His reference was to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but he didn’t yet provide specifics on the plan.

Democrats in Washington have been intent on depriving Trump of movement on one of the major commitments he made during the 2016 election – to address illegal immigration. They’ve gone as far as to suggest slashing vastly the number of beds available for those who break U.S. law and need to be detained, meaning the Trump administration would be required to release more and more.

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, jumped to the cutting edge of opposition to border security by accusing Trump of running “concentration camps” for illegal aliens.

Her charge, however, was refuted by experts such as Lt. Col. James Carafano, retired, now vice president of the Heritage Foundation, who simply said she was “factually inaccurate.”

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., called on Cortez to “do us all a favor and spend just a few minutes learning some actual history.”

The New York socialist justified her comments by saying “concentration camps are not the same as death camps. Concentration camps are considered by experts as ‘the mass detention of civilians without trial.’ And that’s exactly what this administration is doing.”

She didn’t address the fact that those in her “concentration camps” have demonstrably violated U.S. law, and under that law, need to be detained, much like other criminals who are detained in “jails.”

Others on social media informed her that facilities are “temporary detention facilities,” just like those used by the Obama administration.

Reuters said there are an estimated 12 million immigrants in the U.S. illegally, mostly from Mexico and Central America.

Trump has been trying to address the mass invasion by those people since he was elected, only to be blocked repeatedly by Democrats. He’s proposed a wall, which has proven effective, and been refused by Democrats. Most recently he’s used the threat of tariffs on Mexican products to get that government to begin addressing the situation.

Under that deal Mexico agreed to take Central American immigrants seeking asylum in the United States until their cases are heard in U.S. courts. It also pledged to dispatch its National Guard troops to stop the flow.

The Columbus Dispatch reported Trump and his advisers have been pushing Homeland Security officials to start removing those whose cases have been decided already.

“In April, acting ICE director Ronald Vitiello and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen were ousted after they hesitated to go forward with the plan, expressing concerns about its preparation, effectiveness and the risk of public outrage from images of migrant children being taken into custody or separated from their families,” the newspaper explained.

The paper said, “Executing a large-scale operation of the type under discussion requires hundreds – and perhaps thousands – of U.S. agents and supporting law enforcement personnel, as well as weeks of intelligence gathering and planning to verify addresses and locations of individuals targeted for arrest.”

The problem is not just those aliens coming into the U.S. and taking government benefits or jobs, it’s the illegals who are charged with child rape, who deal in the body parts of unborn infants, who carry tuberculosis or other contagious diseases, who are charged in homicide cases, whose children become school shooters.