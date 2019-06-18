Trump to live-tweet during Democratic debate

Just imagine you’re a Democratic presidential hopeful on the debate stage will nine other candidates taking shots at you.

And then you have the president of the United States tweeting comments.

That’s what Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Cory Booker and the others will face next week in Miami.

The prospect had talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh chuckling.

“This is hilarious. I don’t know if you’ve heard this. President Trump has announced – he-he-he-he-he – he is going to live tweet the Democrat debates. Folks, this is going to be revolutionary.”

The first Democratic debates will take place over two nights, June 26 and 27, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in South Florida.

Limbaugh noted MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell talked with “Crazy Bernie” Sanders about it.

“The president is talking about live tweeting while you guys are on the debate stage,” Mitchell said. “What is your reaction to that?'”

Sanders replied: “Well, I’m surprised that he has the time to tweet. I thought he’d be watching, you know, some Fox TV program. Uh, look. He can tweet all that he wants to tweet, uh, but let me just say this. You have a president, who, despite what one of his supporters mentioned a moment ago, is in fact a pathological liar, he is a racist, he’s a sexist, he’s a homophobe. And he is a religious bigot.”

Limbaugh commented: “And there you have it. Racist, sexist, bigot, homophobe, the cliche, that’s all they’ve got about every one of us, folks. And so Crazy Bernie is asked by Andrea Mitchell, the president is gonna live tweet the debate, and he just loses it! He can’t stand it! The Democrats are not supposed to get that kind of scrutiny. Crazy Bernie is used to Democrat debates being on Saturday nights, when Hillary Clinton was the opponent, so that nobody saw them. And now he’s just beside himself that with Trump live tweeting, Trump is going to beat the Drive-By Media in characterizing and creating narratives. And they can’t stand it!”

IJR reported voters should expect “a few shots at the candidates, nicknames in tow.”

The report noted a few Trump already has unleashed: