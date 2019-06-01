Turkish TV program tricks Christian into 'converting'

A Turkish television program run by a Muslim is being accused of tricking a Christian child into “converting” to Islam by luring him onto stage with a promise of food, explains Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

He then was told to recite Islam’s shahada, which claims, “There is no god but Allah. Muhammad is the messenger of Allah,” in the company of some 20 adults.

In Islam, that is all that is required to “convert.”

The incident is described in a report at Jihad Watch, a site that monitors Islam and its campaigns around the globe.

It was on the television show of Nihat Hatipoglu that the child, Arthur, 13, an Armenian, was put on display.

“A piquant aspect of the conversion of this young boy, Arthur, is that he apparently had been assured that if he went on the television show and participated, he would ‘receive presents and offered food.’ He appeared on the show, unaware of quite what it was all about, but knowing there would be some sort of gifts at the end. Surrounded by 20 others reciting the shahada, he recited it just as they did, without understanding the significance of what he had just done. There is no indication that he had ever read a word of the Quran, or knew a thing about Islam, before he recited the shahada,” said the report from Hugh Fitzgerald.

Arthur’s mother said there was no “conversion.”

“My child did not become a Muslim. We are Armenians, Christians. If I knew about it, I would [have accompanied] my child [to prevent him from being lured onto the program], but I did not. I was working,” she said, in the report.

