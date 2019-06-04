Twitter launches attack on Planned Parenthood critic

Twitter essentially has ordered the pro-life activists at Live Action to stop tweeting about abortion if they want to resume ads on their accounts.

Lila Rose, the president of Live Action, said Twitter said the ads could resume if they deleted from their Twitter account and website ultrasound images, and anything about abortion procedures and investigations of Planned Parenthood.

Twitter banned @LiveAction & my account from all ads. When we asked why, @Twitter said we could resume ads, only if we deleted the following content from our Twitter AND website: -Anything about abortion procedures

-Investigations of Planned Parenthood

-All ultrasound images — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 4, 2019

“Remember when [Twitter chief] Jack Dorsey told everyone (even Congress!) there is no political bias on his website?” said the Twitter news aggregator Twitchy.

“Good times. Granted, we all knew he was full of crap when he made the claim but still. Otherwise, why would Twitter be banning ads from pro-life accounts like Lila Rose and Live Action?”

Twitchy said, “Basically, any content that tells the truth about the horrors of abortion must be removed from their site and Twitter feeds for the ban to be lifted. What a crock.”

Rose previously wrote at USA Today that Dorsey had promised a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing that Twitter was not suppressing conservative voices.

“I can tell you from experience, Jack Dorsey’s statements are not the truth,” she said.

Twitter said her organization violated “sensitive advertising content policy” with “inflammatory or provocative content which is likely to evoke a strong negative reaction.”

Rose explained the reference was to “pictures of children developing in the womb and even simple ultrasound images of babies – like the ones that expectant parents hang on their refrigerator doors.”

“Twitter’s actions suggest it’s OK for Planned Parenthood to tweet that a woman has a right to an abortion, but when I tweet and try to promote that a baby has a right to life, Twitter considers that inflammatory.”

She said Twitter’s attack is insidious.

“While the platform won’t censor our tweets outright, it has banned our ability to promote (advertise) our content beyond our own followers until we delete all of our tweets that it deems offensive. That includes tweets of our undercover investigations into the abortion industry, tweets calling for the end of taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood, and any ultrasound images of preborn children.”

Worse yet, she said, Twitter was demanding that Live Action’s website be scrubbed to conform to the social-media company’s political agenda.

“Yet Jack Dorsey says there’s no bias,” she said.

“Notice,” said Twitchy, “they’re not censoring the harpies pushing abortion up to and including birth.”