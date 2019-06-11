U.S. asks for Assange extradition

(Washington Examiner) The Department of Justice has made its formal request to the U.K. to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The U.S. made this official extradition request to the U.K. last Thursday, June 6, according to “a U.S. official who spoke on background to discuss a sensitive matter” as reported by the Washington Post.

The extradition treaty between the U.K. and the U.S., signed in 2003 and made effective in 2007, required that “the formal request for extradition and the documents supporting the extradition request” had to be received within 60 days of Assange’s arrest back on April 11.