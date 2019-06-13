Valedictorian thanks 'alcoholic teacher' in speech

(ZEROHEDGE) – A California valedictorian went off script during her commencement address, slamming an alcoholic teacher who was ‘escorted out of school’ and a guidance counselor who she thanked for ‘letting me fend for myself’ due to being ‘always unavailable to my parents and I despite appointments.’

San Ysidro High School senior Nataly Buhr opened her June 6 speech in typical fashion – thanking her parents for their “endless love,” acknowledging the memories shared with her friends, and mentioning a handful of teachers for being ‘invested in the students.’

Then, Buhr went scorched earth.

Buhr began by unloading on her counselor, to whom she said: “Thanks for teaching me to fend for myself: You were always unavailable to my parents and I, despite appointments. … You expressed to me your joy in knowing that one of your students was valedictorian, when you had absolutely no role in my achievements.