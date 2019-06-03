Vets walk out of meeting with Ocasio-Cortez

(Washington Examiner) Two military veterans stormed out of a meeting with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after the 29-year-old lawmaker bashed U.S. foreign policy, according to a new report.

Ocasio-Cortez held a closed-door meeting with community leaders in the Bronx part of her New York district on Wednesday night, according to the New York Post. During the meeting, the freshman Democrat criticized U.S. dealings with Saudi Arabia.

“I just couldn’t hear her BS anymore,” said former Community Board 11 chairman and Army veteran Anthony Vitaliano, 78. “I just got up, got my umbrella in my hand, and walked right out.”