Video catches jail officer pummeling mentally-ill inmate

(Cleveland Plain Dealer) Guards strapped Terrance Debose to a chair in a small cell tucked away in the Cuyahoga County Jail where no one else could see him.

Corrections Cpl. Nicholas Evans stood next to the chair. He flipped his body camera off and pummeled the face of the 47-year-old inmate who suffers from an undiagnosed mental illness. Debose could not move his arms to defend himself from the onslaught.

The video showed Timothy Dugan, another corrections officer, punch Debose in the face one last time. The two now-indicted guards left Dubose strapped in the chair for two hours as his face bled.