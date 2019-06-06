Watch Ocasio-Cortez get 'schooled' by FBI

Investigative reporter Sara Carter has posted online a video of socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., getting corrected on policy, practice and the law by an FBI agent.

Over and over.

Twitter users immediately jumped on her attempts to “turn white supremacy into domestic terrorism.”

Twitter news aggregator Twitchy wrote, “We could watch AOC getting schooled by an FBI official on domestic terrorism ALL day.”

The website said there’s “just so much she knows that’s not right.”

Carter explained it was a House Oversight Committee hearing at which FBI Assistant Director for Counterterrorism Michael McGarrity was answering questions.

Ocasio-Cortez focused on why “white supremacists” are charged differently than terrorists.

The congresswoman opened by asking why two shootings at faith organizations were not treated as domestic terror.

“That’s not correct, I don’t know who told you that we did,” McGarrity told the House member. “But we certainly had cases open on them. In both those cases, and I wasn’t here for the Dylann Roof case, but certainly in our own Department of Justice civil rights about three or four weeks ago there was testimony that actually stated it was a domestic terrorism event – charged in the Department of Justice Civil Rights division for a hate crime.”

Roof was a white supremacist who murdered nine African Americans during a prayer service at the church.

The other case, an attack on a synagogue, also was handled both as domestic terror and a hate crime, he affirmed.

“I was here,” he said.

Challenged by Ocasio-Cortez, he suggested part of the congresswoman’s issue was that she assumed there is a domestic terrorism charge.

“What we do, both on an international terrorism side with a homegrown violent extremist and domestic terrorism, we’ll use any tool in the tool kit to arrest them. Hopefully, left of attack, should it be after, likely that hate crime statute will come to play through the civil rights division as a charge because it’s a good federal charge for us … in fact, on the record it’s stated it is domestic terrorism.”

Then the member of Congress claimed there were two conflicting testimonies, apparently hers and the FBI official’s.

When she insisted on whether one case was charged as “domestic terrorism,” the FBI official corrected her further.

“You’re not going to find an actual charge of domestic terrorism out there. If you look at title 18, right … ”

She interrupted.

Ocasio-Cortez then charged that Muslim offenders are handled differently.

“No that is not, correct,” McGarrity said.

When she insisted on knowing why white supremacists are not charged with foreign terrorism, he explained, “Because Congress doesn’t have a statute for us for domestic terrorism like we do on a foreign terrorist organization.”

Ocasio-Cortez has been a regular source of fodder for online comment since she was elected. She recently insisted on subpoenas for certain members of the Trump administration with security clearances because she feared they will be “putting nuclear codes in Instagram DMs.”

.@RepAOC @AOC: “Every day that we go on without getting to the bottom of this matter is a day that we are putting hundreds if not potentially thousands of Americans at risk. I mean, really, what is next, putting nuclear codes in Instagram DMs?!? This is ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/EkTPWbwIn4 — CSPAN (@cspan) April 2, 2019

She also has trashed prayer, writing after a shooting, “What good are your thoughts & prayers when they don’t even keep the pews safe?”

Ocasio-Cortez began with:

At 1st I thought of saying, “Imagine being told your house of faith isn’t safe anymore.” But I couldn’t say “imagine.” Because of Charleston.

Pittsburgh.

Sutherland Springs. What good are your thoughts & prayers when they don’t even keep the pews safe?pic.twitter.com/2mSw0azDN8 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019

Then she added: “This is a time of great vulnerability for our communities. We must come together, fight for each other, & stand up for neighbors. Isolation, dehumanizing stereotypes, hysterical conspiracy theories, & hatred ultimately lead to the anarch of violence. We cannot stand for it.”

Then came, wrote a blogger on the Twitter news-aggregating site Twitchy, her “doozy.”

She said: “(‘Thoughts and prayers’ is reference to the NRA’s phrase used to deflect conversation away from policy change during tragedies. Not directed to PM Ardern, who I greatly admire.)”

She also, during a congressional hearing, demanded that Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan explain why his company was involved in caging children.

He patiently explained the company wasn’t engaged in any such activity.

She’s also openly wondered whether it’s OK “to still have children” in light of the world “ending in 12 years.”

And she’s under scrutiny for alleged campaign violations involving “dark money” while promoting a “green” plan redistributing trillions of dollars of other people’s money to fund, among other things, people “unwilling” to work.

The congresswoman also was instrumental in convincing Amazon to cancel its plan for a second headquarters, in New York City, that would create 25,000 jobs.