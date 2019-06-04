What I did in the war -- WWII, that is

Memorial Day weekend was coming up, and the media were combustible with stories of heroes and their contributions to freedom’s cause and victory in World War II.

I was once again reminded of a mindset that disappeared from America so long ago that I don’t expect the young ones to believe it.

We who were just a bit too young to fight in World War II had parents who learned not to argue when we wailed about having been born too late. Ages like 17 and 18 seemed like old men to us. We wanted action, and we were bitterly opposed to the age limit that kept us out of uniform and off the battlefield until we got a year or two older. Our parents pretended they were angry at this exclusion, too. In private, however, they fell to their knees and thanked God for the tenderness of our years.

I recall Gen. Eisenhower disciplining an American officer for getting in a fight with a British officer in an Officers’ Club in London. Eisenhower pronounced the punishment he was inflicting. “I’m sending you home,” said the future president to the officer standing at attention before him.

“I’m sending you home because we don’t need nitwits who engage in fistfights with our allies in our invasion army to liberate Europe. You’re not going to be part of that invasion force.”

That was American military justice in World War II. Pick a fight with a Brit and you can’t be part of the most dangerous day in American military history!

We who were too young to serve felt perpetual victimhood and anger that we weren’t allowed to fight. We didn’t have a generic name like Millennials or Gen X. We were just Americans too young to go off to war.

Some mothers and fathers helped their underage sons lie to get into the military. Thousands of underage GIs managed to sneak into our military ranks when they were only 16. A sizable number were only 15. I interviewed the author of a book about an American teenager who managed to lie his way into uniform when he was only 12! And after that book was published, it came to light that another boy had joined the army at age 11! The trail stops there, but you get the point.

These underage American warriors were not regarded as heroes. Our government regarded them as liars, and it was only after years of legislative warfare that they were able to successfully claim their rights under the GI Bill.

Even into advanced adulthood, I felt rotten about not making my own contribution to fighting and winning World War II. Suddenly, this year, my subconscious mind fought back. “Whaddya mean, no contribution to World War II? You made a tremendous contribution during World War II. You just stupidly forgot about it!”

I’ll never forget the day our new radio-record player console was delivered (TV wasn’t much more than an experiment back then). That console dominated the living room like Fort Ticonderoga, and I, a 13-year-old, was all over its bands – shortwave, police calls, the works! I stumbled upon a shortwave station that came in clearer than most, and in impeccable English. I listened in hopes of finding out where the broadcast originated. To my juvenile bewilderment, the commentator was making remarks harshly critical of Winston Churchill, the prime minister of our ally Great Britain. I was transfixed. I’d never heard anything like that before. Then another commentator came on with even more negative remarks about Franklin Roosevelt. I was staggered. “Who are these people,” I wondered, “insulting our leaders?” It turned out “they” were the voice of Nazi Germany’s DNB national broadcasting service. Can you imagine the earthquake raging inside this young patriot as he listened, in Greensboro, North Carolina, to words spoken just seconds earlier in Berlin, Germany?

Then a woman, speaking excellent American English, came on with a roll call of American flyers shot down in recent days over Germany. They were alive and well, albeit held in POW camps. The list even included names and addresses of their families back here in the States.

The following thought process made me proud in the years ahead. My first instinct was to write down the names and addresses, and send letters to their families, reassuring them that their loved ones were safe (it should be noted that, as a signatory to the Geneva Convention of 1929, which set rules for the treatment of prisoners of war, Germany’s POW camps were a far – and far more humane – cry from its concentration camps, work camps and death camps). A second thought then pushed the first one aside. “Don’t be a Boy Scout,” I said to myself. “In Washington there must be people whose very job it is to keep families informed.”

The third thought is the one that gives me pride unto this very day. “Maybe not everybody in Washington always does what he’s supposed to do,” I surmised, “and when he’s supposed to do it. I’d better do the job myself.” Alas, I was able to get the address of only one American pilot, from Waco, Texas, while the Nazi radio went on to other endeavors. I mailed the letter to the family of this airman. I wish I could recollect the name. But I certainly remember the letter I received back. It began, “My Dear Boy, you cannot imagine what joy and relief you have brought to our family!”

At no point did anyone in Washington, or anywhere else, let that family know the (relatively) good news about their loved one.

There you have it, my contribution to our side during World War II. I didn’t wear a uniform (I had to wait until the Korean War to do that!), but I did what I could as a 13-year-old American. I hope you approve. One family in Texas certainly did!