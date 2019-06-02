What if liberals were held to their own standards?

(TOWNHALL) – It never ceases to amaze me how left-wingers love to rewrite rules as they go along. When “innocent until proven guilty” doesn’t help their cause, they flip it on its head and pretend the old reality never existed. Since Republicans are largely timid children when it comes to a fight, Democrats are able to get away with it. But what if they weren’t?

Congressman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) loves to moralize about President Trump, particularly about his finances. There’s nothing he would like more than to gain access to Trump’s tax returns, which, if he got them, would undoubtedly have select portions mysteriously find their way to the press.

Cummings is a proponent of the idea that Donald Trump is either compromised by his past business dealings, or could be bought by foreign governments booking rooms at his hotels.

The absurdity of a billionaire being “bought off” by a few thousand dollars spent in a hotel is only a smokescreen to stir up the Democratic base. What isn’t absurd is a Congressman with a history of financial problems suddenly becoming flush thanks to his wife’s business coming into millions from companies his committee oversees.