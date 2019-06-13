White House: Attack on Conway 'deeply flawed'

The White House has responded to another attack from “Deep State” bureaucrats entrenched in the Washington establishment, telling the Office of Special Counsel to follow its own mandate to be “impartial.”

That office, a long-established bureaucracy, is a permanent federal agency that does “investigative and prosecutorial” work, and is similar to the other permanent offices in the federal government that President Trump often has described as the “Deep State.”

It sent a report to the president complaining that his counselor, Kellyanne Conway, repeatedly violated the Hatch Act by “disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.”

That law says employees cannot be partisan in their federal duties.

ABC reported that Henry Kerner, of the OSC, claimed, “Ms. Conway’s disregard for the restrictions the Hatch Act places on on (sic) executive branch employees is unacceptable.”

White House Deputy Press Secretary Steven Groves released a statement after the OCS made its accusations public.

“The Office of Special Counsel’s unprecedented actions against Kellyanne Conway are deeply flawed and violate her constitutional rights to free speech and due process. Others, of all political views, have objected to the OSC’s unilateral and unevenly applied rules which have a chilling effect on free speech for all federal employees.

“Its decisions seem to be influenced by media pressure and liberal organizations – and perhaps OSC should be mindful of its own mandate to act in a fair, impartial, non-political manner, and not misinterpret or weaponize the Hatch Act.”

The White House has told the OSC it should withdraw its report.

White House legal counsel Pat Cipollone wrote to OSC, “Based on the numerous errors in the report and the flawed process under which it was issued, we ask that you withdraw and retract the report and continue the dialogue with this office that should have taken place and that could have avoided many of the errors in the current draft.”

The 52-year-old Conway came to the White House with Trump after heading his presidential campaign.

She also heads the White House campaign against opioid abuse.