Wife of controversial Dem stonewalls records request

(Washington Examiner) A charity run by the wife of House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings has not responded to media requests to view its public tax records, even as new questions have emerged about the group’s finances.

Maya Rockeymoore’s charity paid over $250,000 in “management fees” to her own for-profit consulting firm between 2013 and 2015, according to audited financial reports for the foundation published by the Daily Caller on Thursday.

The payments were made by Rockeymoore’s foundation, the Center for Global Policy Solutions, to her consulting firm, Global Policy Solutions. The two entities also had a cost-sharing agreement in which the foundation covered its own expenses related to any joint projects.