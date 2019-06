(New York Post) A Bronx co-ed has been charged with raping her female roommate at Susquehanna University, police said.

Pratigya Thakur, a 19-year-old sophomore, was arrested Monday on charges of rape, indecent assault and harassment in connection with the alleged May 16 attack at the school in Selinsgrove, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Post.

Thakur’s roommate reported the alleged rape to university officials May 29, then told cops June 6. She said both she and Thakur drank alcohol and smoked marijuana before the alleged attack, the arrest affidavit states.