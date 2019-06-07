YouTube blacklists conservative Steven Crowder

(NewsBusters) As YouTube cuts off the ability of conservatives like comedian Steven Crowder and free speech advocates to support themselves on YouTube, it has allowed massive Russian disinformation to thrive.

In the wake of revelations about Iranian subversion on Facebook and Russian accounts on Twitter seeking to “inflame opinions on both sides,” YouTube’s track record appears to be just as bad — or worse. Reuters reported in a June 7 article that “fourteen Russia-backed YouTube channels spreading disinformation have been generating billions of views and millions of dollars in advertising revenue.”

The analysis estimated that Russian disinformation generated 9 billion views. The fake news they pushed ranged from accusations of a U.S. politician providing cover for an organ harvesting ring to spreading rumors of economic collapse. “Another 24 Russian channels with no apparent ties to disinformation attracted an additional four billion views,” according to the report.