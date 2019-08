(BBC News) A patient has died after developing a severe respiratory disease due to vaping in the first such death in the US, say health officials.

It comes as experts investigate a mystery lung disease across the US that is linked to use of e-cigarettes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there were 193 "potential cases" in 22 US states.

Many of the cases involve vaping THC, the main active compound in cannabis, CDC experts said.

