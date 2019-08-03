SECTIONS
Diversions Front Page World
Print

3 Earth-sized exoplanets found just 12 light-years away

1 may be in star's habitable zone and 4th planet hinted at as well

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 22, 2019 at 3:40pm
Print

(Astronomy) There is a triplet of Earth-sized planet candidates orbiting a star just 12 light-years away, a new study has found. And one appears to be in the habitable zone.

All three candidates are thought to be at least 1.4 to 1.8 times the mass of Earth, and orbit the star every three to 13 days, which would put the entire system well within Mercury’s 88 day orbit of the Sun. The planet orbiting the star every 13 days, dubbed planet d, is most interesting to scientists — it falls within the star’s habitable zone where liquid water could exist on the surface.

“We are now one step closer [to] getting a census of rocky planets in the solar neighborhood,” said Ignasi Ribas, co-author on the new paper and researcher at the Institute of Space Sciences in Barcelona, Spain.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Stocks little changed as Fed meeting kicks off in Wyoming
Russia launches humanoid into outer space
You can now spend up to 5 years in jail for lying on your resume
Cop urinated on girl, 12, waiting for school bus
1519 Project vs. Project 1619
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×