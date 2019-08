(KTXS) The Midland Police Department says the suspect in a mass shooting in Midland and Odessa is dead, and 5 people have been killed.

Police initially believed there may have been two active shooters driving in two separate vehicles in both cities but say there is “no active shooter at this time.”

The suspect was shot and killed at Cinergy in Odessa, an entertainment complex. The shooter was reportedly driving a hijacked USPS vehicle.

Read the full story ›