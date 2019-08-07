SECTIONS
7-year-old sets fire to Christian church

'Disappointing to see a child, especially of this age, engaging in such dangerous and concerning behaviors'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 27, 2019 at 1:54pm
(WBRZ) -- VIVIAN, Louisiana -- Fire officials say a 7-year-old boy has admitted to setting a fire that damaged a Caddo Parish church over the weekend.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday firefighters received a call about a fire at the Church of Christ on Christian Avenue in Vivian. The church was significantly damaged by the blaze.

Firefighters requested assistance from the state fire marshal's office to determine the cause of the fire. After assessing the scene, SFM investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

Read the full story ›

