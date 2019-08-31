Actor rips those hoping Dorian destroys Trump's Florida resort

(Dailywire) Hurricane Dorian is sweeping toward Florida right now and the forecasts are ominous.

"Dorian is a Category 2 hurricane and is forecast to intensify into a powerful Category 4, posing a prolonged danger that may last days to Florida and the southeastern United States over Labor Day weekend," The Weather Channel reports.

"As the exact track of Hurricane Dorian is becoming more certain, with a strike along the central Florida Atlantic coast the most probable outcome, the tropical cyclone is likely to unleash torrential rain and raise the risk of flooding after landfall next week," Accuweather notes. "Following major impact to lives and property due to high winds and coastal flooding, heavy rain and inland flooding may be Dorian's second wind over the southeastern United States."

