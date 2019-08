(London Mirror) An ISIS ‘blooper reel’ has been leaked by Al-Qaeda as part of a bizarre spat between the two Jihadist groups.

The clip, released this week by Hidayah Media Production – an Al-Qaeda linked media outlet – shows recruits attempting to pledge their allegiance to the caliphate.

But in the footage, one stumbles over his words and becomes drowned out by a loud-mouthed bird.