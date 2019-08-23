SECTIONS
Front Page Money
Print

Amazon caught selling unsafe items from 3rd parties

Thousands of products declared dangerous by federal agencies

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 23, 2019 at 5:23pm
Print

(Business Insider) Amazon's digital marketplace sells everything from diapers to tiny homes, much to the delight of millions of customers around the world.

In its effort to offer such a wide variety of items, Amazon's storefront is open to third-party sellers — and sometimes those third-party sellers offer items that wouldn't pass the muster of federal regulators.

In fact, in a recent investigation from The Wall Street Journal, somewhere in the realm of 4,100 items were found for sale on Amazon's storefront that had "been declared unsafe by federal agencies."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







CNN hires disgraced former FBI head Andrew McCabe
Dad responds to Alyssa Milano on abortion
HuffPo, former reporter sued for defamation over Kavanaugh article
NBC News report: 'Heterosexuality is just not working'
Repeated signals coming to Earth from another galaxy
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×