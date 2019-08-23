Amazon caught selling unsafe items from 3rd parties

(Business Insider) Amazon's digital marketplace sells everything from diapers to tiny homes, much to the delight of millions of customers around the world.
In its effort to offer such a wide variety of items, Amazon's storefront is open to third-party sellers — and sometimes those third-party sellers offer items that wouldn't pass the muster of federal regulators.
In fact, in a recent investigation from The Wall Street Journal, somewhere in the realm of 4,100 items were found for sale on Amazon's storefront that had "been declared unsafe by federal agencies."
