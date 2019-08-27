SECTIONS
Amid Iran tension, U.S. Jews warned they could be targeted

'We're working to protect the whole community'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 27, 2019 at 2:05pm
(JERUSALEM POST) -- WASHINGTON – In 1992, Israel killed Abbas al-Musawi, a founder of the Hezbollah terrorist group in Lebanon, in a dramatic helicopter attack. Iran, Hezbollah’s primary funder, threatened to retaliate – talk that was somewhat expected for a country that routinely calls for the destruction of Israel.

Two years later, a suicide bomber drove a van loaded with explosives into the AMIA Jewish center in Buenos Aires, killing 85 and injuring hundreds more. Multiple intelligence agencies have identified Hezbollah and Iran as the masterminds of the AMIA attack, and many now see the bombing as retaliation for the al-Musawi assassination.

So when Iran threatened a leading Washington think tank with sanctions and other unspecified measures over the weekend, it raised red flags. With tensions between the Unites States and Iran on the rise, US government officials are warning Jewish communities across the country to be on the lookout for threats that could originate with Iran or its proxies, including Hezbollah.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







