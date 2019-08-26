Rape-mania: 4th illegal this month arrested in super-wealthy sanctuary county

At least four illegal aliens have been arrested this month on rape charges in Maryland's Montgomery County, which has declared itself a "sanctuary" for illegal aliens from federal immigration enforcement.

Blaze Media reported Kevin Mendoza, 26, a Honduran national, was arrested Aug. 16 charged with first-degree rape and attempted murder earlier this week in the Washington suburb of Silver Spring.

The county police department said in a press release that detectives concluded the victim was attacked in the parking lot of her apartment building. The suspect grabbed her from behind, threw her down, began strangling her, struck her multiple times in the face and head with a closed fist and then raped her, police said.

She was treated at a local hospital for multiple injuries and doctors "advised detectives that the severity of the strangulation the victim suffered could have resulted in her death."

Earlier this month, Blaze Media reported a Salvadoran illegal immigrant, Rodrigo Castro-Montejo, was apprehended by immigration officials after Montgomery County ignored an ICE detainer and released him on bond despite second-degree rape charges.

And Montgomery County police arrested two illegal aliens from El Salvador, Mauricio Barrera-Navidad, 29, and Carlos Palacios-Amaya, 28, for raping an 11-year-old child.

Blaze Media noted Montgomery County also was the setting for the infamous Rockville rape case, in which a 14-year-old girl was allegedly brutally raped by two illegal aliens in a public school bathroom.

In North Carolina, ICE said Mecklenburg County, which includes the city of Charlotte, released another illegal alien accused of first-degree rape despite an ICE detainer.

In Boulder City, Colorado, ICE arrested a 59-year-old Mexican national who had been convicted of sexually assaulting a child but given no jail time. ICE claimed the county ignored its detainer request in the case and in another case against the same person in 2017 for aggravated assault.