(Israel National News) Shirts bearing a well-known photograph of a Jew during the Holocaust were being sold by Amazon UK, according to journalist Elad Simchayoff in a Mako report on Saturday night.

The shirts – sold as T-shirts and sweatshirts – bear the photograph of a Jewish man near the town of Vinnitsa who is about to be shot dead by a member of Einsatzgruppe D during the Holocaust. The man is perched over a pit full of dead bodies as the Nazi points his gun at his head, while many other Nazis stand behind him watching.