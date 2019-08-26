SECTIONS
As U.S. Jews cool to Israel, evangelicals flock there

'Going back to its roots'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 26, 2019 at 6:27pm
(NPR) -- President Trump's evident desire to identify who's most "loyal" to Israel has a clear winner: U.S. evangelicals.

Not only do they outpace U.S. Jews in their support for policies that favor the Israeli government, but U.S. evangelicals have also become the fastest-growing sector of the Israeli tourism market. The developments may even be related.

"I'd say close to 100% of our travelers come back extremely pro-Israel in their political views," says Andy Cook, a pastor who leads evangelical tours of the Holy Land twice a year.

Read the full story ›

