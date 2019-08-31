Bear Grylls rescued after life-threatening reaction to bee sting

(London Standard) Bear Grylls had to be saved by paramedics after being stung by a bee while filming his latest television show.

The explorer, 45, was filming Treasure Island With Bear Grylls on an island in the Pacific Ocean when he suffered the sting.

He discovered he is severely allergic to bees in 2008 after being stung by one while cutting some honeycomb from a nest.

Brain surgeon Mano Shanmuganathan, who is starring in the series, said paramedics raced to treat the survival expert in order to prevent him from going into potentially deadly anaphylactic shock.

