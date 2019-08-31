SECTIONS
Beijing deliberately using fentanyl to destroy U.S.

Dissident Chinese businessman says deadly drug is regime's 'toxic weapon'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 30, 2019 at 10:24pm
(Epoch Times) China is the United States’ largest source of fentanyl. Exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui revealed on his YouTube channel that fentanyl is actually the Chinese Communist regime’s “toxic weapon” in its covert warfare with the United States. The regime is fighting this war knowingly and willfully, and its intention is to use fentanyl to weaken, mangle, and ruin the United States.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. According to public data, in the 12-month period ending December 2018, synthetic opioid overdose deaths in the United States, mostly from fentanyl, increased to over 31,000 compared with the roughly 29,000 reported in the 12-month period ending December 2017.

U.S. President Donald Trump re-emphasized this issue in a Twitter post on Aug. 23. “I am ordering all carriers, including Fed Ex, Amazon, UPS and the Post Office, to SEARCH FOR & REFUSE,…….all deliveries of Fentanyl from China (or anywhere else!).” He wrote, “Fentanyl kills 100,000 Americans a year. President Xi said this would stop – it didn’t.”

