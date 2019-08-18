Bernie: ‘We will go to war against white nationalism’

(Newsweek) Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders told a group of people Saturday that if elected president in 2020, he will “go to war” with white nationalism and racism. Sanders said he would use every tool at his disposal, including executive orders.

Speaking to a crowd of mostly African Americans at the Young Leaders Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, Sanders described his family background as being Jewish and from Poland.

“My father’s whole family was wiped out by Hitler and his white nationalism,” said Sanders, who is one of many Democratic presidential hopefuls in 2020. “Too many people have fought over the years, too many people have died against racism to let it resurface and flourish in America.”

