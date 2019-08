(FOX NEWS) -- They say if you can remember the 1960s, you probably weren’t there.

Well, Joe Biden missed by about a decade Tuesday evening when he mentioned two significant events of the 1960s: the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.

The gaffe came during a speech in Iowa, while the 76-year-old Biden was comparing the years of his young adulthood to the current day.

Read the full story ›