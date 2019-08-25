SECTIONS
Biden wrongly claims 40 students shot at Kent State in 1970

Dem frontrunner continues to run up his gaffe score

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 24, 2019 at 9:32pm
(Washington Examiner) Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden added to his recent pile of gaffes on Friday when he claimed that over 40 students were shot during a 1970 Vietnam War protest at Kent State.

The former vice president was making a point about when he first became politically aware in the 1960s and 1970s, comparing the hypothetical assassination of former President Barack Obama to the very real murders of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

"My senior semester they were both shot and killed. Imagine what would have happened if, God forbid, Barack Obama had been assassinated after becoming the de facto nominee. What would have happened in America?" he asked the audience at his New Hampshire town hall to ponder.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







