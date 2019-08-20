Biden’s focus on big donors backfires

(Washington Examiner) Joe Biden’s emphasis on old-school fundraising tactics such as in-person events with well-heeled donors is coming at the expense of smaller but more plentiful online donations, suggesting his approach to a crucial part of winning the presidency is wanting.

The former vice president’s 2020 campaign recently sent out a frantic plea to supporters pointing to the fundraising success of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Democratic socialist crusader whose campaign has been fueled virtually entirely by small donors. Sanders, whose support in polls has plateaued in recent months, is credited with spurring an impressive digital fundraising operation that currently boasts roughly $30 million cash-on-hand, whereas Biden had just under $11 million.

Biden’s campaign schedules frequently list his fundraising events, held in locales such as the Hamptons on New York’s Long Island, Sun Valley, Idaho, and La Jolla, California, areas that boast some of the nation’s most expensive real estate.

