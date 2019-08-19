SECTIONS
Diversions Front Page Health World
Print

Bikini model quits socials after ‘real’ body criticism

'Feels like cr-p'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 18, 2019 at 9:42pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) — An Australian Instagram influencer has revealed she is quitting social media after receiving a barrage of hateful comments about her body.

Ariella Nyssa took to her Instagram this morning, posting unedited photos of her booty, to explain she feels like “crap” because people have said her body is too “real” to be a model.

Nyssa, who is well known for fighting for acceptance and representation of bodies of all shapes and sizes, had recently spoken out about the fact brands refuse to work with her because of her size.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Bikini model quits socials after ‘real’ body criticism
Guttersnipes at the gates
The D.C. media’s dirty little secret
You’re a racist
Tel Aviv sex shop revives God-ordained intimacy
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×