Boston 'Straight Pride Parade' draws counterprotesters,

Heavy police presence as Trump-friendly event kicks off to 'God Bless the USA'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 31, 2019 at 10:50pm
(NBC News) A so-called "Straight Pride Parade" in Boston on Saturday drew as many counterprotesters as marchers in addition to a heavy police presence.

The parade, which drew several dozen participants, kicked off at around noon to the sound of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” with some floats displaying messages of support for President Donald Trump, with signs such as "build the wall," "Trump nation" and "Blue Lives Matter."

It was organized by a group called Super Happy Fun America who say they are "committed to creating spaces for people of all identities to embrace the vibrancy of the straight community."

WND News Services
