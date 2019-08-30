Brennan warns Trump his 'protective cocoon' is 'temporary'

(Washington Examiner) Former CIA Director John Brennan warned President Trump that the "protective cocoon" protecting him is "only temporary" in an ominous tweet defending James Comey.

After President Trump tweeted, "Perhaps never in the history of our Country has someone been more thoroughly disgraced and excoriated than James Comey in the just released Inspector General’s Report," Brennan responded by saying Comey "is far more decent, ethical, honest, competent, & patriotic than [Trump] could ever hope to be" and it is only because Attorney General William Barr and Senate Republicans that he is not in a world of "trouble & hurt. But their protective cocoon is only temporary ..."

