Church leader arrested for 'stealing over $11 million'

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- A former chairman of the board for the Fifth Church of Christ, Scientist, of Los Angeles was arrested for allegedly having stolen more than $11.4 million from his church for personal expenses.

54-year-old Charles Thomas Sebesta of Huntington Beach was arrested Monday on a grand jury indictment that indicted him on two counts of aggravated identity theft, five counts of bank fraud, and six counts of wire fraud.

According to a statement released Monday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, if convicted Sebesta could face up to 250 years in prison.

