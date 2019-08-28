SECTIONS
Faith Front Page Money U.S.
Print

Church leader arrested for 'stealing over $11 million'

'Payments to fictitious companies as well as to accounts in his own name'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 28, 2019 at 3:11pm
Print

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- A former chairman of the board for the Fifth Church of Christ, Scientist, of Los Angeles was arrested for allegedly having stolen more than $11.4 million from his church for personal expenses.

54-year-old Charles Thomas Sebesta of Huntington Beach was arrested Monday on a grand jury indictment that indicted him on two counts of aggravated identity theft, five counts of bank fraud, and six counts of wire fraud.

According to a statement released Monday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, if convicted Sebesta could face up to 250 years in prison.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dow rises more than 250 points
Study: Focusing on present improves grades, cuts stress
Just thinking about investing in stocks sparks anxiety
Church leader arrested for 'stealing over $11 million'
'Traveling on Sabbath' gets Israeli schoolbook yanked
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×