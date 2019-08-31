SECTIONS
Climate-change anxiety keeps AOC awake at night

'It really, like, freaks me out and it can be really, really scary'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 31, 2019 at 2:53pm
(Fox News) Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., claims she has awakened frightened from sleep at 3:30 a.m. because she's worried about the negative effects of climate change on the world.

Ocasio-Cortez was livestreaming on Instagram Wednesday and answering questions from viewers, when she acknowledged having extreme angst over the state of the climate.

"Even while I was on vacation, I woke up in the middle of the night, at 3:30 in the morning, just concerned about climate change," she said.

