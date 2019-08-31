Climate-change anxiety keeps AOC awake at night

(Fox News) Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., claims she has awakened frightened from sleep at 3:30 a.m. because she's worried about the negative effects of climate change on the world.

Ocasio-Cortez was livestreaming on Instagram Wednesday and answering questions from viewers, when she acknowledged having extreme angst over the state of the climate.

"Even while I was on vacation, I woke up in the middle of the night, at 3:30 in the morning, just concerned about climate change," she said.

