SECTIONS
Front Page Politics U.S.
Print

CNN hires disgraced former FBI head Andrew McCabe

Gig comes as former deputy director is fighting his termination in court

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 23, 2019 at 5:47pm
Print

(CNBC) Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who became one of President Donald Trump’s top enemies within his own administration, is joining CNN as a contributor, a network spokesperson said. His first day is Friday.

McCabe spent two decades in the FBI before he was fired in March 2018 by then Attorney General Jeff Sessions just more than 24 hours before his planned retirement.

The CNN gig comes as McCabe is fighting that termination in court. Earlier this month, McCabe filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court alleging that his removal was part of a scheme by the president to remove government employees “because they were not politically loyal to him.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







CNN hires disgraced former FBI head Andrew McCabe
Dad responds to Alyssa Milano on abortion
HuffPo, former reporter sued for defamation over Kavanaugh article
NBC News report: 'Heterosexuality is just not working'
Repeated signals coming to Earth from another galaxy
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×