CNN: Trump wants to nuke hurricanes because they come from black Africa

(Breitbart) Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” network political analyst April Ryan discussed an Axios report that President Donald Trump suggested using nuclear bombs to stop hurricanes.

Axios reported Trump said, “I got it. I got it. Why don’t we nuke them? They start forming off the coast of Africa, as they’re moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it. Why can’t we do that?”

Ryan said, “This is the President of the United States saying something about that. And he brought in Africa … he’s called Africa a shit hole nation.”

