Congressman wants to eliminate terms 'alien,' 'illegal alien'

(KATV) (WZTV) Legislation filed in the U.S. House of Representatives seeks to change the description of illegal immigrants in legal language by ending the use of the terms "alien," or "illegal alien."

Titled the Correcting Hurtful and Alienating Names in Government Expression (CHANGE) Act, H.R. 3776 was filed by Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas last month.

Under the bill, "alien" would no longer be used in federal law to describe individuals whom are not a citizen of the United States. "Illegal alien" would also be removed from use for those unlawfully present in the country.

