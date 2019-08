(Fox Business) Gold bars that have been stamped with counterfeit refinery logos have made it into the global market -- even getting into JPMorgan Chase’s vaults, according to a new report.

The sophisticated fakes, unlike many counterfeits, are made of actual gold, but have been illegally mined or processed, Reuters reported. The fact that the bars are made of gold -- instead of simply being gold-plated -- makes them much more difficult to identify and stop.

