Dad responds to Alyssa Milano on abortion

(Daily Signal) A pastor, husband, and father of two is asking parents on social media to post photos of their kids in response to actress Alyssa Milano’s saying that her life would be missing “great joys” were it not for her two abortions.

“Everyone should post a picture of their kids and use the hashtag #greatjoys,” Jarrid Wilson tweeted Wednesday.

On the latest episode of her podcast, “Sorry Not Sorry,” Milano, 46, said that if she hadn’t had two abortions in 1993, she would not be “free to be myself.”

“Fifteen years after that first love had fizzled, my life would be completely lacking all its great joys,” Milano said. “I would never had been free to be myself—and that’s what this fight is all about: freedom.”

