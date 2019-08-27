SECTIONS
'Dangerous' A.I. system can write fake news

Critic: 'I tested the software with numerous headlines and got laughable results'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 27, 2019 at 12:43pm
(BBC NEWS) -- An artificial intelligence system that generates realistic stories, poems and articles has been updated, with some claiming it is now almost as good as a human writer.

The text generator, built by research firm OpenAI, was originally considered "too dangerous" to make public because of the potential for abuse.

But now a new, more powerful version of the system -- that could be used to create fake news or abusive spam on social media -- has been released.

