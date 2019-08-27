'Dangerous' A.I. system can write fake news

(BBC NEWS) -- An artificial intelligence system that generates realistic stories, poems and articles has been updated, with some claiming it is now almost as good as a human writer.

The text generator, built by research firm OpenAI, was originally considered "too dangerous" to make public because of the potential for abuse.

But now a new, more powerful version of the system -- that could be used to create fake news or abusive spam on social media -- has been released.

Read the full story ›